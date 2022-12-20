HS Prannoy breaks into top 10 in world rankings; Satwik-Chirag reach career high

India's HS Prannoy, on Tuesday, broke into the top 10 in the world in men's singles, in the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The 30-year-old rose two places from 11 and is now ranked 9th in the world.

This is for the first-time in more than 4 years that Prannoy has entered top 10 rankings in the world. The last time he was among the 10 men's singles shuttlers was way back in June 2018 - when he was ranked 8th in the world.

Prannoy, who has enjoyed a terrific 2018 season including his debut World Tour Finals appearance earlier this month, is now the second best Indian shuttler behind Lakshya Sen at number 7.

While Sen has 71914 points in the latest rankings, Prannoy has 65890 points against his name.

Satwik-Chirag attain career best ranking

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too gained two places to attain a career best world rank.

The Commonwealth Games champions are now ranked number 5 in the world with 75806 points in 15 tournaments.

Malvika over takes Nehwal

Meanwhile in the women's singles section, the young Malvika Bansod overtook the veteran Saina Nehwal to become the second-highest ranked Indian women's singles player.

Bansod leapt two places from 34 to be ranked 32nd in the world - one place ahead of Nehwal, who maintained her 33rd spot from the previous week. This is also the career-best ranking for Malvika Bansod.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu continues to lead the women's singles chart for India as world number 6.

Treesa-Gayatri rise

In the women's doubles section, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too attained their career best world rank with a leap of two places. They are now ranked 18th in the world.



