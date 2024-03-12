All England Open: HS Prannoy stunned in 1st round, PV Sindhu advances to R16

A massive upset jolted the All England Open at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on the opening day of the prestigious Super 1000 event on Tuesday, as world no. 8 and seventh seed HS Prannoy made a first-round exit, losing to world no. 32 Su Li Yang.



In a 67-minute men's singles Round of 32 clash, Prannoy conceded his opening-game (21-14) lead, with Li Yang routing the 31-year-old Indian in the next two games 21-13 to take the All England Open by storm.

Li Yang broke away to a 4-11 lead in the second game interval in what was their first meeting on the BWF World Tour. Though Prannoy reduced the deficit with a few quick points at 10-13, Li Yang's remarkable command over the net play and intent to engage in sapping rallies saw him draw level in the match.

In the decider, Li Yang drew level at 2-2 with a crosscourt smash, and that would break Prannoy's defence as the former broke away to a massive 11-5 lead. Prannoy, since then, looked ordinary for the remainder of the match and struggled to match Li Yang's tricky game. He lost the game and the match to make his fourth first-round exit in 2024.



Prannoy last played in the semifinal at the India Open in January.

PV Sindhu advances to Round of 16

World no. 11 PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the women's singles event after her German opponent Yvonne Li, ranked 26th in the world, retired hurt after the Indian star won the opening game 21-10.

The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu, will face off against world no. 1 An Se Young, who is fresh from winning her second World Tour title of the year at the French Open.

Against the Korean shuttler, Sindhu has been winless since their first meeting in 2019. And in all of their past six meetings, Young won in straight games against Sindhu.

Sindhu, who made a comeback to the BWF World Tour last week after recovering from a knee injury sustained in October 2023, lost in the third round of the French Open last week.

Sindhu last won a World Tour title at the Singapore Open in 2022.

Aakarshi Kashyap, in the meantime, suffered a straight-game defeat to Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po. This was Aakarshi's fourth straight first-round exit at Super 500 and above events.

Later today, Kidambi Srikanth will have his task cut out against world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen, while the women's doubles combo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia in the first round.