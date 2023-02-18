Prannoy complains about mat at Asia Mixed team; deletes tweet later

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy took social media website Twitter to complain about slippery mats at the ongoing Badminton Asia Mixed team championships in Dubai, UAE before deleting the tweet.

The tweet read," Considering the level of Asian Badminton Championships I sincerely request the organizers to check the playing mats before they assign it to a 1-month-old company. Insane slippery mats. Pretty scary to play in these kinds of courts."

It is not Prannoy who is complaining about the slippery nature of the mat.



In the quarter-finals against Hong Kong, Tanisha Crasto had an argument with the chair umpire regarding the slippery area of the mat. In the second game of mixed doubles, Tanisha asked for sweeping of the mat and it was denied by the umpire.

Another incident occurred during the men's doubles when Dhruv Kapila slipped in the middle of a rally and failed to return the smash from the opponent.

There have been multiple visual evidences of mats being extremely slippery during the whole tournament and every team has players falling on the mat.

In a sport like badminton, the playing mat is one of the most important components of the game. A slippery mat can be dangerous for the players playing on it as it warrants injury.

There have been multiple instances of players getting injured cause of the fall on the mat.

The organizers of competitions likes Badminton Asia Mixed Team which features the best players of the continent should be careful about the playing conditions and proved the best available resources to the players.