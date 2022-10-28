Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye gold at BWF Para Badminton World Championships

Top Indian players Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam will eye gold medals at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, to be held from November 1 to 6.

Bhagat, a five-time world champion, is the defending champion in both singles and doubles, having won the twin titles in the 2019 edition.

"This is the biggest tournament of the year, and I will put in everything I have. Expectations are always high not only from people but also from me. I set a very high bar for myself, and I try to keep it better," Bhagat said.

"The aim is to defend my twin gold. I have been putting in hours of work honing my skills and working on certain aspects of my game and building stamina. This year has been a little on and off for me and I would like to end the year on a high."



World No. 3 Kadam, who has been training with Bhagat in Bengaluru, won a bronze in the last edition and he would like to upgrade it to gold this time.

"I have been putting a lot of time in the gym and enhancing my stroke play and game. The goal is to win a gold medal at the world championships."

"This year has been good for me, I won some big tournaments and reached World No. 3 which is a major boost for me, and I will keep striving till I become world no 1."