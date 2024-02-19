Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads wishes for Indian women's team's historic win at BATC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the wishes for the national women's team's Badminton Asia Team Championships title-winning show in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

The Indian team, led by PV Sindhu, defeated Thailand 3-2 in the final to lift the trophy. While Sindhu gave India a 1-0 lead, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made it 2-0.

Thailand, however, fought back with Busanan Ongbamrungphan beating Ashmita Chaliha, and Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam losing their match.

17-year-old Anmol Kharb then registered a comfortable win over Pornpicha Choeikeewong to complete India's 3-2 win.

Hailing the performance of the Indian girls, PM Modi wrote on X, "A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes."

The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in… pic.twitter.com/oRE8q3VXqA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2024

Gill Clark, aka Oma Gill, known as Voice of Badminton, wrote, "India re-write the record books and create HISTORY by winning the Badminton Asia Women’s Team Championships.

Oma Gill also noted down the records the Indian team broke by winning the Championships.

HS Prannoy, India's highest-ranked men's singles player, also heaped praise on the team. He wrote, "Just one more statement on how well we have evolved as a team in the last few years and are a major force in these kind of big team events!!"



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also hailed the team. "Many congratulations to the 🇮🇳ian Women's Badminton team for clinching the FIRST-EVER medal at the #BadmintonAsiaTeamChampionship, emerging as Champions and bringing pride & happiness on the faces of every Indian. My best wishes to all, let's keep scaling new heights!"

Kiren Rijiju, who holds the portfolio of Earth Sciences, wrote, "It's a historic day for Indian Badminton as our Women's Team won their First- Ever Asian Team Championship Title. A brilliant display of perfect game by @Pvsindhu1, Treesa/Gayatri & Anmol Kharb! Hearty congratulations to our talented victorious players!"



Sindhu, meanwhile, found India's next generation of stars at the Championships. And she made sure she had a photo clicked with them as she celebrated the win.

"With the next generation!! Alongside Gayatri and Tressa, every single one of these young girls, showcased incredible resilience and determination when it mattered most," wrote Sindhu on X.