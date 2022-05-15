In pictures: Moments from India's first-ever Thomas Cup win

India created history on Sunday, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia. The Indian shuttlers won three straight matches — two in men's singles and a men's doubles match — to seal the championship. India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the final tie of the day, before earning a lead of 2-0.

Earlier in the day, India's doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 for the most sensational victory of their career against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie. India's win stoked celebration among the players and it brought only joy to the fans who saw the historic moment unfurling in front of their eyes. Here's a look at some of the best moments from India's win:

Source: Badminton Photo

Lakshya Sen stood up and hugged his opponent Anthony Ginting after winning the first match of the tie. It was a moment of great sportsmanship on display.

Source: Badminton Photo

An elated Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shaking hands with their opponents after winning their tie 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Source: Badminton Photo

Kidambi Srikanth hugs his Indonesian opponent Jonatan Christie after winning the championship for India.





Source: Badminton Photo

Indian men's badminton team huddles up after winning the Thomas Cup for the first time.

Source: Screengrab

The Indian men's badminton team stands on the podium with the Thomas Cup title and medals in their hands.





Source: Screengrab

Young shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat comes out from the stand to give a hug to the experienced Kidambi Srikanth to saw it through for India to win the title.





Source: Screengrab

Young shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat being asked by his teammates to lead out first to hold the coveted Thoma Cup trophy.

Source: Screengrab

Chirag Shetty celebrates in joy and removes his jersey, giving us a deja vu of Sourav Gaanguly's celebration at the Lord's