Badminton
In pictures: Moments from India's first-ever Thomas Cup win
A compilation of some stunning moments from India's first-ever Thomas Cup win on Sunday.
India created history on Sunday, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia. The Indian shuttlers won three straight matches — two in men's singles and a men's doubles match — to seal the championship. India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the final tie of the day, before earning a lead of 2-0.
Earlier in the day, India's doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 for the most sensational victory of their career against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie.
India's win stoked celebration among the players and it brought only joy to the fans who saw the historic moment unfurling in front of their eyes. Here's a look at some of the best moments from India's win:
Lakshya Sen stood up and hugged his opponent Anthony Ginting after winning the first match of the tie. It was a moment of great sportsmanship on display.
An elated Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shaking hands with their opponents after winning their tie 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.
Kidambi Srikanth hugs his Indonesian opponent Jonatan Christie after winning the championship for India.
Indian men's badminton team huddles up after winning the Thomas Cup for the first time.
The Indian men's badminton team stands on the podium with the Thomas Cup title and medals in their hands.
Young shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat comes out from the stand to give a hug to the experienced Kidambi Srikanth to saw it through for India to win the title.
Young shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat being asked by his teammates to lead out first to hold the coveted Thoma Cup trophy.
Chirag Shetty celebrates in joy and removes his jersey, giving us a deja vu of Sourav Gaanguly's celebration at the Lord's