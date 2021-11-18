Paris Olympics hopeful badminton player Mugdha Agrey seeks your help to boost her career

Playing utter spoilsport to matters all around, the COVID-19 induced pandemic has done more harm than good, and budding Indian badminton player, Mugdha Agrey has felt the latest ripples of the pandemic's aftermath. The 22-year-old shuttler, who was the third Indian woman shuttler in the BWF rankings after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the list in a pre-pandemic era, has cited the unavailability of funds to support her on her journey and help her on the road to reaching the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With the badminton season having swung into action after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, a lot of international tournaments are on the radar. Only recently, Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen came back with semi-final outings from the Europe leg of the BWF season. Currently, the Indian badminton stars are parked in Indonesia for the Asian half of the season playing in the - Indonesia Masters, Indonesia Open, and eventually, the World Tour Finals.

Mugdha Agrey (Source: Facebook/Mugdha Agrey)

However, missing from the scene is Mugdha Agrey, who hasn't been able to afford this tour as she does not have sponsors at the moment, and with her ranking having slipped from World No. 59 to a lowly World No. 97, it has made matters more complicated financially. But for the PBL's Pune 7 Aces squad member's career to shine she needs to play more tournaments, get more match practice and only then can she go up the rankings and someday enter the BWF Top 16 before the 2024 Paris Olympics and remain in hot contention for making the Paris Olympics cut.



Taking to LinkedIn to voice her concerns, the Nagpur resident appealed to "organizations, companies, associations, and individuals" to support her Olympic dream by sponsoring her badminton career and giving it the much-needed boost. Mugdha, who isn't a stranger to victories has two silver medals to proudly look upon from the 2019 Ghana International Series and the 2017 Lagos International Series.

In the list of probables to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Mughdha Agrey believes that not everybody can be a prodigy, some are just products of sheer hard work and dedication and attributes herself to the latter half - having put in years of blood and sweat into becoming the player she is today. With the pandemic causing financial strains on her family as well, Mughdha has no other option but to bank on the support of crowdfunding through sponsorships to make her dream come true and forward her career in the right direction now.

