Indian Para Shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Tarun, Suhas qualify for Paris Paralympics

Ace Indian para shuttlers Sukant Kadam, Tarun, and Suhas have successfully secured their spots for the upcoming Paris Paralympics. This will mark Kadam's debut at the Paralympics, where he will compete in the men's SL4 category.

The SL4 classification includes athletes with minor impairments affecting movement on one side of the body, in both legs, or those with a minor limb deficiency.

In addition to Kadam, both Tarun and Suhas have also qualified in the men's SL4 category. The Indian contingent will be further strengthened by Mandeep Kaur, who will compete in the SL3 women's category, which is designated for players with moderate impairments affecting one side of the body, both legs, or the absence of limbs. Nithya and Sivarajan have also earned their places in the mixed doubles SL6 category.



The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Kadam has shown consistent excellence in recent years, often climbing the podium at international events. His recent bronze medal win at the Asian Para Games was instrumental in securing his qualification for Paris. Both Tarun and Suhas have similarly demonstrated strong performances, establishing themselves as formidable competitors on the circuit.