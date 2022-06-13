Para-shuttler Tarun Dhillon suffers knee injury; Govt. of India to cover treatment costs

Para-badminton player Tarun Dhillon, who secured 4th position at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the SL4 category, suffered a knee injury at the recently concluded Canada Para Badminton International, where India bagged a total of 9 medals (2 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze).

Tarun was one of the bronze medalists, winning the medal in the men's singles SL4 category.

Taking swift action to Tarun's injury, the Sports Authority of India has arranged his travel from Canada to India in a Business class seat for his comfort and care. Moreover, his injury is being processed under the Center of Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS). The full expense of his treatment is being taken care of by the Government of India.

This is the second time that Tarun, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), is facing the same knee injury. It happened last time in the Peru Para International 2020 tournament.

The total amount spent on Tarun Dhillon under TOPS is Rs. 23,65,195 (2019 - till now). In 2022, Tarun was a finalist in 4 out of 4 tournaments in which he participated, apart from Canada Para International. He was a winner in Bahrain Para International & Brazil Para International and was runner-up in Dubai Para International & Spanish Para International.

At the 2022 Canada Para International, India won a total of 9 medals. A total of 133 participants participated across 22 events.