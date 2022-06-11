Para-shuttler Palak Kohli admitted to hospital for bone tumour surgery

Tokyo Paralympian para-shuttler Palak Kohli, who has been facing health difficulties of late, has been admitted to the hospital and will be undergoing surgery for bone tumour.

The 19-year-old para-badminton player from Jalandhar who competes in the SU5 category took to her social media handles on 9th June with the post "I AM NOT GOING TO QUIT SO EARLY." indicating this development.

I AM NOT GOING TO QUIT SO EARLY. — Palak Kohli (@palakkohli2002) June 9, 2022

The official handle of Para-Badminton India posted today: "Our youngest Para-Badminton Paralympian @palakkohli2002 is admitted to (sic) the hospital. Ready to fight and conquer the battle with bone tumor. Let's (sic) pray and wish her a (sic) speedy recovery." and posted pictures of her from the hospital.



At the Tokyo Paralympics, Palak Kohli participated in three events - women's singles, women's doubles (alongside Parul Parmar) and mixed doubles (alongside Pramod Bhagat).

We wish Palak all the strength as she goes through this difficult battle.