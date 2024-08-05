Olympics 2024: Prakash Padukone calls for introspection after Lakshya Sen's miss

India's badminton campaign at the Olympics came to an end with the defeat of Lakshya Sen in the bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia, on Monday.

After comfortably winning the first set, Lakshya lost the subsequent games.

Indian Badminton legend Prakash Padukone expressed his disappointment over Lakshya Sen's loss and the poor performance of badminton players at the Paris Olympics, emphasizing the need for introspection among players.

"After PT Usha and Milkha Singh's fourth place finishes many years ago, we have had so many near-missed medals. So it is work in progress, but maybe it's not at the pace which is required. It's high time the players also take responsibility," Padukone said.

"I think it's high time the players also need to take responsibility.”

The former world champion stressed that the Federations and governments have played their part in providing supports to the players.

“At least this Olympics and the previous Olympics, you cannot hold the federations responsible, you cannot hold the government responsible for any bad performances at the Games," he added.

Padukone highlighted the importance of mental toughness of the players when it comes to playing at the biggest stage.



"They've beaten the players in some other tournaments. So when it comes to Olympics, we are not able to. You need to introspect," he added.

"You cannot just keep asking for more and more and more. You have to introspect. Okay, Am I doing enough? Maybe the players are not working hard enough," he mentioned.

The Indian badminton legend has also expressed his dissatisfaction in Lakshya Sen’s performance in the last two matches and also emphasized the role of the media in creating a balanced environment for athletes.

"I'm not saying that don't make them stars, but I'm not happy. Vimal (U Vimal Kumar, badminton coach) is also not happy with the fourth position of Lakshya because he could have definitely got a medal. I'm not happy. Vimal is also not happy with the fourth position of Laksha because he could have definitely got a medal," he said.

He emphasized the need for Sen to learn from this experience and increase his efforts for the upcoming tournaments.

Padukone also shared his views regarding the factors that influence India’s performance at the Olympic Badminton events:

"I hope the players also realize that they have a responsibility, that they need to, when you ask for certain things. I think they also need to deliver. So if they don't deliver, then I think you need to be a little firm with them. Maybe the federations can be or the government can. Of course, it's not very easy because we have so few stars. If you don't give them something, then it becomes an issue," Padukone added.

The legendary shuttler believes that while support systems are crucial, players must ultimately take ownership of their performance.

"Each of the players have their own physios, own strength and conditioning trainer, own nutritionist. I think the players also realize that they have a responsibility," he concluded.

Padukone’s remarks are now being subjected to widespread discussions in the social medias with many people have shown their support and some have expressed their dissatisfaction.