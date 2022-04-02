Badminton
Orleans Masters 2022 Semifinals LIVE: Mithun Manjunath, Ashwini-Sikha eye finals — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Producing quality performances so far, India's Mithun Manjunath and women's doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam will be vying for the finals at the Orleans Masters 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2022!
The Orleans Masters 2022 has medal hopes alive for Indian shuttlers with Mithun Manjunath and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam making it to the last four stages of the Super 100 tournament.
In the men's singles, Mithun Manjunath will take on Indonesia's Christian Adinata while in the women's doubles, the pair of Ashwini and Sikha will square off against the German duo Stine Kuespert and Emma Moszczynski for a place in the finals.
Follow all live updates here:
Live Updates
- 2 April 2022 4:15 PM GMT
And Mithun Manjunath is into the FINALS!!!
What a stellar show from the Indian shuttler as he sweeps past Indonesia's Christian Adinata to enter the finals of the Orleans Masters 2022 with a score of 21-18, 21-14!
Good show, Manjunath!!
- 2 April 2022 4:02 PM GMT
Mithun Manjunath heads into the mid-game break with the lead
Mithun Manjunath has settled into the match and looks comfortable now with the lead at 11-9!
- 2 April 2022 3:57 PM GMT
Into Game 2, Mithun Manjunath has a 2 point cushion lead!
Mithun Manjunath looks strong in the second game well but Adinata stays close on the board still.
Mithun leads at 8-6 in the second game as the rallies get more intense.
- 2 April 2022 3:48 PM GMT
And it is Mithun Manjunath who pockets the first game!
Mithun Manjunath smashes and takes the game point to pocket the first game 21-18! Let's gooo!
- 2 April 2022 3:40 PM GMT
Good placements from Adinata with the cross-courts now, we level at 13 ALL
Adinata swings the momentum to his side and is placing his returns well now after the mid-game break. He takes up points on the trot and it is 13 ALL.
- 2 April 2022 3:35 PM GMT
Lot of deft netplay going on now as Mithun Manjunath heads into the mid-game interval with the lead
Both players keep close at the net and keep the netplay tense. Mithun leads 11-7 in the opening game.
- 2 April 2022 3:31 PM GMT
Adinata is forced into errors by Mithun Manjunath now!
Good movement from Manjunath as he forces Adinata to make errors with the return now.
Manjunath leads 6-4.