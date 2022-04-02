CWG Begin In
Badminton

Orleans Masters 2022 Semifinals LIVE: Mithun Manjunath, Ashwini-Sikha eye finals — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Producing quality performances so far, India's Mithun Manjunath and women's doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam will be vying for the finals at the Orleans Masters 2022. Follow LIVE.

Ashwini Bhat Sikha Gautam Mithun Manjunath orleans masters semifinals
X

Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam (left) and Mithun Manjunath will be vying for a spot in the finals of the Orleans Masters 2022 (Source: Twitter/BAI_Media, Instagram/Mithun Manjunath)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-02T21:45:17+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2022!

The Orleans Masters 2022 has medal hopes alive for Indian shuttlers with Mithun Manjunath and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam making it to the last four stages of the Super 100 tournament.

In the men's singles, Mithun Manjunath will take on Indonesia's Christian Adinata while in the women's doubles, the pair of Ashwini and Sikha will square off against the German duo Stine Kuespert and Emma Moszczynski for a place in the finals.

Follow all live updates here:

Live Updates

