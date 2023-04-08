Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat storms into semi-finals

Indian youngster Priyanshu Rajawat produced an excellent display to defeat Yu Jen Chi of Chinese Taipei and reach the semi-finals of Orleans Masters 2023 on Friday.

Rajawat defeated the Chinese Taipei shuttler 21-18, 21-18 in a 44-minute match to set up a semi-final clash against Nhat Ngyuen of Ireland who got a walkover in his quarter-final match against Israel’s Misha Zilberman.

Yu Jen Chi started well as Rajawat took some time to find his footing in the game and took the lead at the mid-game interval. Rajawat fended off a late comeback from Yu Jen Chi to win the first game 21-18.

Priyanshu Rajawat storms into the #OrleansMasters2023 semifinals! 💥



The youngster is now just two wins away from his first major title, after going past Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in straight sets.



Score: 21-18, 21-18#Badminton 🏸| 📸: @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/CeIcQ1yMoR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 7, 2023

In the second game, Jen Chi started in the same fashion by taking an early lead before Rajawat found his momentum and hold his nerves to win the game 21-18 and reach the semis.



Coming from a giant-killing quarter-final where he took top-seed Kenta Nishimoto down, this is the BWF World Tour semi-finals for the 21-year-old Indian.

Later in the night, the seventh-seeded duo of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila went down fighting against the Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnado and Daniel Marthin in men's doubles quarter-finals by 21-16, 11-21, 20-22.

With the exit of Dhruv/Arjun, Priyanshu remains India's only contender in the semi-final bracket of Orleans Masters 2023.