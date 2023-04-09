Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat wins maiden BWF World Tour title

Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat won his maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 title after defeating Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in the thrilling final of the Orleans Masters 2023 on Sunday.

The match went to the wire before Rajawat saw off world number 49 Johannesen 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a grueling 68-minute summit clash to claim the biggest title of his career.

The 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was a part of the Indian team that registered an epic win at the 2022 Thomas Cup and is coming off an impressive run in this tournament.

Both shuttlers made it to the finals after coming through the qualifiers and displayed superb badminton. Priyanshu's ability to hit winners at the right time abled him to secure his first BWF World Tour title.

The two shuttlers, making it to the final after coming through the qualifiers, dished out some superb badminton but the Indian rode on his ability to produce winners and precision to secure the world tour super 300 crowns.

The image of an airborne Rajawat unleashing a forehand crosscourt jump smash to trouble his opponent will be etched in the mind of the spectators, as he accumulated multiple points with this trademark shot.

A year ago, Rajawat had returned early from Orleans when it was a super 100 event, but the tournament was upgraded to super 300 this year, and the Indian made the most of the opportunity.

Priyanshu's win at Orleans Masters means that this first title for Indian singles players in 2023 with the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen struggling at the moment.

(With PTI Inputs)