Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat upsets top seed Kenta Nishimoto

In one of the biggest wins of his career, Indian youngster Priyanshu Rajawat defeated top-seeded Kenta Nishimoto in the round of 16 of Orleans Masters 2023 by 21-8, 21-16 today.

Coming from a title win at Madrid Spain Masters, Kenta Nishimoto was stunned by the Indian shuttler who is ranked world number 58 in 42 minutes.

Currently ranked at world number 12, Kenta Nishimoto was dominated by Priyanshu in the first game which saw the Indian shuttler take 10 consecutive points and win the game 21-8.

🇮🇳 RISING STAR CAUSES AN UPSET!



Priyanshu Rajawat defeats top seed Kenta Nishimoto in straight sets in Round of 16 of the #OrleansMasters2023 pic.twitter.com/5urR0bFe5U — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 6, 2023

Kenta showed some fight in the second game but his fatigue was quite visible as the Indian shuttler cruised to a win in straight games by 21-8, 21-16.



With big Indian names missing in the men's singles category, the 21-year-old has impressed with his recent exploits on the BWF World Tour. Priyanshu defeated his compatriot Kiran George 21-18, 21-13 in the round of 32 yesterday.

This second big win for the Indian contingent at Orleans Masters as Mithun Manjunath had to battle hard against a higher-ranked Victor Svendsen of Denmark to register a 24-22, 25-23 victory yesterday.

With experienced campaigners such as Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma bowing out in the first round, young Indian shuttlers will be in action at the Orleans Masters with Mithun Manjunath, Tanya Hemanth, Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa, Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila playing their round of 16 matches later in the day.