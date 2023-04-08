Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat cruises into final

Priyanshu Rajawat defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 21-12, 21-9 to reach the final of Orlean Masters 2023 on Saturday. He became the first Indian men's singles shuttler to reach the final of a BWF World Tour event in 2023.

The 21-year-old shuttler demolished the Irish shuttler to storm into the finals. Playing against a higher-ranked player, Priyanshu never showed nerves and outplayed Nguyen on every front to win the game.

The game started with Nhat Nguyen taking an early lead of 5-2 before Priyanshu found his footing in the game and fought back to lead at the mid-game break 11-9.

Just when the contest looked evenly poised, Priyanshu broke free after the break and forced Nhat into multiple errors to win the game 21-12.

Nhat's plan to make a comeback fell flat as Priyanshu decimated him with powerful smashes and brilliant defense. Priyanshu displayed his attacking range as he raced to a 7-3 lead.



The Irish shuttler tried his best to make a comeback but Priyanshu was too good for him. The Indian was constantly forcing him into playing long rallies to tire him and then win the points with the strong winners.

Priyanshu defeated the World number 35 Nhat 21-9 in the second game to reach his first-ever final of a BWF World Tour.

Currently ranked World number 58, Priyanshu had a brilliant tournament as he defeated top-seed Kenta Nishimoto in the pre-quarterfinals to carve his way to the finals.

Priyanshu will play Magnus Johannesen of Denmark or Lei Lan Xi of China in the finals tomorrow.