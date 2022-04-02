Orleans Masters: Mithun Manjunath and women's doubles duo Ashwini/Sikha sail into semi-finals

Indian shuttlers Mithun Manjunath and the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam put on a strong show at the ongoing Orleans Masters 2022 to sail into the semi-finals of the BWF Super 100 event.

In the men's singles, Mithun Manjunath defeated Hong Kong's Chan Yin Chak in straight sets, 21-13, 21-18 to move into the semi-finals.

Next up, Manjunath, who is enjoying a good streak at Orleans and defeated second seed Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in the pre-quarters as well, will face off against Indonesia's Christian Adinata for a place in the finals now.

On the other hand, the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam came back from a set down to oust the Sjoo sisters - Moa and Tilda, 21-19, 10-21, 11-21 in a closely-fought encounter that spanned 57 minutes on the clock.

The World No. 70 Indian pair will be going up against the German pair of Stine Kuespert and Emma Moszczynski who are ranked World No. 77 for a spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles, Anupama Upadhyaya, who recently won the Polish Open 2022 went down fighting to Canada's Wen Yu Zhang, 21-17, 22-24, 18-21 in a tight clash that went the full length.

In the men's doubles, the pair of PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar also had their campaign brought to a halt after losing to locals, Eloi Adam and Julien Maio in a thriller, 21-13, 12-21, 22-20.

Finally, in the mixed doubles, the dynamic pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost to the Malaysian duo of Roy King Yap and Teoh Mei Xing in straight games, 21-7, 21-13.