Orleans Masters 2022 Finals LIVE: Mithun Manjunath vs Toma Junior Popov — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

India's Mithun Manjunath is on a sensational roll at the Orleans Masters 2022 where he will take on local favourite Toma Junior Popov in the title clash of the Super 100 event. The World No. 79 Indian shuttler was impressive in the semi-finals when he took out Indonesia's Christian Adinata in straight sets to book his place in the finals, 18-21, 14-21.

Meanwhile, World No. 32 Toma Junior Popov staved off his brother, Christo Popov in the semi-finals, 21-15, 11-21, 13-21.

Follow all live updates here: