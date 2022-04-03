Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Orleans Masters 2022 Finals LIVE: Mithun Manjunath vs Toma Junior Popov — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
India's Mithun Manjunath will contest for gold at the Orleans Masters 2022 as he takes on the higher-ranked Frenchman Toma Junior Popov in the title clash. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the finals of the Orleans Masters 2022!
India's Mithun Manjunath is on a sensational roll at the Orleans Masters 2022 where he will take on local favourite Toma Junior Popov in the title clash of the Super 100 event. The World No. 79 Indian shuttler was impressive in the semi-finals when he took out Indonesia's Christian Adinata in straight sets to book his place in the finals, 18-21, 14-21.
Meanwhile, World No. 32 Toma Junior Popov staved off his brother, Christo Popov in the semi-finals, 21-15, 11-21, 13-21.
Follow all live updates here:
Live Updates
- 3 April 2022 11:35 AM GMT
It is finals day at the Orleans Masters 2022!
Mithun Manjunath will be in action as he takes on Frenchman Toma Junior Popov in the title clash!
This will be the first meeting between the two!
Next Story