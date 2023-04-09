Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Orleans Masters Final LIVE: Priyanshu Rajawat crowned champion - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final of the 2023 Orelans Masters Badminton.

Priyanshu rajawat kiran george bai selection trials
X

Priyanshu Rajawat (Source: PBL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 April 2023 11:12 AM GMT

The first Indian man to reach the final of a BWF World Tour event in 2023 - Priyanshu Rajawat, will take on Denmark's Magnus Johannesen for the men's singles title at the 2023 Orleans Masters Badminton today.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-04-09 08:53:00
>Load More
Badminton 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X