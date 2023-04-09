Badminton
Orleans Masters Final LIVE: Priyanshu Rajawat crowned champion - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final of the 2023 Orelans Masters Badminton.
The first Indian man to reach the final of a BWF World Tour event in 2023 - Priyanshu Rajawat, will take on Denmark's Magnus Johannesen for the men's singles title at the 2023 Orleans Masters Badminton today.
Live Updates
- 9 April 2023 11:02 AM GMT
Priyanshu extends his lead
Priyanshu Rajawat extends his lead to five points at 14-9.
- 9 April 2023 10:59 AM GMT
Priyanshu LEADS!
A slender 9-11 lead for Priyanshu Rajawat as we head into the change of sides. Remember, he will have the bad side of the court now for the rest of the match.
Can the Indian hold on to this advantage for his first ever BWF title?
- 9 April 2023 10:47 AM GMT
Excellent start for Priyanshu
An excellent start to the decider for Priyanshu Rajawat as he goes up 5-0.
- 9 April 2023 10:45 AM GMT
Priyanshu surrenders Game 2
Priyanshu Rajawat has been forced into a decider here. Multiple unforced errors from the Indian means that he loses the second game 19-21.
- 9 April 2023 10:42 AM GMT
Errors from Priyanshu
Multiple errors at crucial moment from Priyanshu Rajawat sees him trail 17-19.
- 9 April 2023 10:39 AM GMT
Brilliant from Priyanshu
Priyanshu Rajawat comes from three points down to take a two-point lead at 16-14. That is seven consecutive points for the Indian. He is just fiv points away from the title!
- 9 April 2023 10:32 AM GMT
Priyanshu Trails!
Priyanshu Rajawat trails 8-11 in the second game.
- 9 April 2023 10:25 AM GMT
Very close start
A very close start to the second game with Priyanshu and Magnus level at 3-3.