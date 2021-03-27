Orleans Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal vs Line Christophersen — Preview, Schedule, Live streaming, When & Where to Watch

India's ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, on Saturday, will play the semifinals of the ongoing Orleans Masters 2021 tournament. Nehwal will take on Denmark's Line Christophersen.

Her next opponent is world number 38 Line Christophersen. Here's a look at how to watch Nehwal vs Christophersen live streaming, Orlean Masters Badminton 2021 live telecast, and other details.



Orleans Masters 2021: Saina Nehwal vs Line Christophersen preview The Orlean Masters 2021 is categorised as an Olympic qualifying tournament. The points earned in this competition will eventually decide qualification and seedings for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Saina Nehwal, seeded fourth in the tournament, will look to make the most of her opportunity after she crashed out in the first round at the Swiss Open. Nehwal had also lost during the first round of the All England Open due to injury but will be the favourite to make it through here.

Saina Nehwal beat USA's Iris Wang 21-19, 17-21, 21-19 in the quarter-finals of the Orlean Masters 2021. The London Olympic Bronze medalist and former world no.1 is now set to face another difficult challenge against world number 38 Line Christophersen, who defeated young Indian Ira Sharma in straight games.

LIVE Streaming/Where to watch Nehwal vs Christophersen?

Nehwal vs Christophersen live streaming in India will be available on the official website of the event — orleansmasters.com. Fans can also watch the Nehwal vs Christophersen live streaming on the French Badminton Federation's official YouTube channel.

Head to Head

Saina has never faced Christophersen in a BWF tournament before.