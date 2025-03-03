Orleans Masters: HS Prannoy back in action – Preview, All you need to know

The 2025 Orleans Masters Super 300 is all set to commence at the Palais Des Sports in France on Tuesday.

While the likes of Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to be missing in action for India, HS Prannoy returns to the World Tour Circuit after a short break.

Prannoy, who was last seen in action at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships last month, will be the highest ranked Indian in the men's singles main draw.

He will be joined by the young trio of Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in the main draw.

Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Sankar Muthuswamy and all will start with the men's singles qualifying round.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod is the only Indian to have received a direct main draw entry. The likes of Aakarshi Kashyap, Tasnim Mir, Isharani Baruah, and Tanya Hemanth will have to climb up via the qualification rounds.

India will also have three mixed doubles pair in the main draw – Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, Aadya Variyath-Sathish Karunakaran, and Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde.

Indian Squad

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Sathish Karunakaran, Kidambi Srikanth (Q), Ayush Shetty (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q), Sankar Muthuswamy (Q)

Women's Singles: Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap (Q), Tasnim Mir (Q), Isharani Baruah (Q), Tanya Hemanth (Q)

Mixed Doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila, Aadya Variyath-Sathish Karunakaran, Rohan Kappor-Ruthvika Gadde, Asihth Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh (Q)

Men's Doubles: Sai Pratheek-Pruthvi Roy, Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Rethinasabapathi

Women's Doubles: Shruti Mishra-Priya Konjengbam,

Where to Watch?

The 2025 Orleans Masters will be LIVE streamed on the BWF YouTube channel.