Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen take on Chou Tien-chen, Blog, Updates, Scores

Lakshya Sen is in action today in the quarterfinals of the men's singles event in badminton at the Paris Olympics. He will take on Chou Tien-chen from Chinese Taipei for a place in the semi-finals.

Indian badminton fans were in for a shocker yesterday when men's doubles pairing and third-seeded Satwik-Chirag exited in the quarterfinals to Malaysian duo A.Chia-W.Y.Soh.

On top of that, P.V Sindhu, India's two-time medalist in Paris, also lost in her round of 16 outing to Chinese shuttler He Bingjiao in straight sets.

Lakshya Sen is India's last shuttler left in contention at the Paris Olympics. Can he make it to the top four?

