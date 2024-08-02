Olympics 2024: 'We should have been calmer,' Satwik after quarterfinal exit

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Indian pair conceded their opening game win to lose 21-13, 14-21, 16-21.

Reflecting on the loss, Chirag said, "It was a close contest. We had the momentum in the third, but we led at 11-9 and then 14-11. We were in control. Then we gave away some easy points and they got a couple of lucky points."

The match began as expected, with both pairs showcasing their elite skills and pedigree. The first game saw a keenly contested duel, tilting towards the Indians at the halfway mark. Rankireddy and Shetty surged ahead with precise drops and powerful smashes, closing the game at 21-13.



The second game started similarly, with the Indians taking an early 4-0 lead and holding a 10-10 tie at the halfway point. However, the momentum shifted dramatically as the Malaysians forced errors from the Indians, clinching the game 21-14.

The decider was a rollercoaster. The Indians trailed until they equalized at 9-9, then took a crucial 14-11 lead, seemingly on the brink of victory. But the Malaysians raised their game, and the Indians' precision faltered. Despite being level at 15-15 and 16-16, the Malaysians surged ahead to win 21-16.

"We should have probably been calmer. We didn't miss those shots when we won the first game but missed it in the decider. We have the experience of having played the top players. So, it was not a mind thing. They played the 1-2-3-4 shots better and put us under a lot of pressure towards the end," said Satwik.