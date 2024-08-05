Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen falls short of bronze medal, loses to Lee Zii Jia

India's badminton starlet Lakshya Sen missed a chance to secure the nation's first-ever men's singles medal in badminton at the Paris Olympics 2024 as he lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze-medal playoff on Monday.

Lakshya dominated and won the first game 21-13.

From the start, Sen was in control, while Lee struggled to find his mojo and committed multiple unforced errors.

Lakshya's precision and quick hands at the net allowed him to maintain a steady lead throughout the game.

Even when Lee managed to score with a cross-court smash, Lakshya responded with strong defence and strategic plays at the net.

LAKSHYA SEN MISSES OUT! 😢💔



The 22 y/o from Almora falls in the bronze medal match in his quest to win India's first-ever medal in #Badminton men's singles.



Score: 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 vs Lee Zii Jia



What a fantastic campaign for Lakshya nonetheless 👏#Olympics… pic.twitter.com/Aj5FMQEoT0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2024

Lakshya's consistent pressure left Lee struggling to keep up, eventually leading to the Indian's comfortable 21-13 win.



However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second game. Lee improved his game significantly, retrieving almost everything Lakshya threw at him and earning points by unleashing powerful smashes.

Lakshya, meanwhile, faced a growing challenge, including frequent medical breaks due to a bruise on his right elbow, which was bleeding and required multiple timeouts for treatment.

Despite a brave effort, Lakshya lost the second game 16-21 as Lee’s aggressive play and improved defence turned the tide.

In the third game, Lee continued his impressive form, building an early lead and maintaining control throughout.

Lakshya, hampered by his injury and unable to match Lee’s intensity, struggled to keep up the tempo.

Lee clinched the final game 21-11, finishing off with a decisive body smash that highlighted his transformed game.

The final score of 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 gave Lee the bronze medal, while Lakshya had to settle for fourth place, missing out on a medal.