Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen becomes first Indian male shuttler to reach semis

In a match that will be remembered as one of the most thrilling contests of the Paris Olympics, Lakshya Sen defeated Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen to advance to the men's singles semi-finals.

The Indian shuttler emerged victorious after a grueling 75-minute battle, clinching the match 19-21, 21-15, 21-12.

The match began with Chou taking an early lead in the first game. Chou's deceptive play saw him go up 5-2, but Sen fought back to level the score 6-6.

The first game was a roller-coaster, with both players exchanging points in intense rallies. Despite Sen's remarkable court coverage and powerful smashes, Chou won the opening game 21-19.

Determined to stay in the match, Sen started the second game strongly, taking a 4-1 lead with brilliant placement and cross-court smashes.

Although Chou managed to draw level at 13-13, Sen’s consistent play and effective net game saw him pull away to win the second game 21-15, setting up a decider.

The final game began with Chou once again taking an early lead, but Sen quickly stormed back, drawing level at 2-2. The third game saw both players showcasing incredible athleticism and determination, with the score tied multiple times.

Sen’s net play and powerful smashes were pivotal as he pulled ahead 9-4. Despite visible fatigue, Sen maintained his composure, leading 11-7 at the mid-game break.



As the final game progressed, Sen's relentless pace and precise shots widened his lead. Chou struggled to keep up, and with Sen ahead 17-12, the Indian shuttler capitalized on Chou’s errors to extend his advantage to 19-12. Facing eight match points at 20-12, Sen secured his place in the semi-finals with a final score of 21-12.

Lakshya Sen's victory marks a historic achievement, making him the first Indian male badminton player to reach the Olympic semi-finals.