Olympics 2024: HS Prannoy advances to pre-quarterfinals, to face Lakshya Sen

India's HS Prannoy secured his spot in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics after overcoming a tough challenge from Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in their final group match, on Thursday.

The 32-year-old from Kerala, who recently recovered from chikungunya, bounced back from a first-game loss to triumph with scores of 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 in a grueling 62-minute contest.

Prannoy, a bronze medallist at both the World Championships and the Asian Games, will next face fellow Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinals.

The match saw World No. 13 Prannoy initially struggling to find his rhythm. Le dominated early rallies, securing a lead of 8-7, and utilized his jump smashes effectively to put Prannoy on the defensive. Despite a brief comeback attempt, Prannoy ultimately lost the first game 16-21 after sending the shuttle into the net.

In the second game, Prannoy regrouped and took an early 4-0 lead. Although Le closed the gap to 7-8, Prannoy maintained his composure and extended his lead to 11-7 at the break. He then controlled the game, leveling the match with a 21-11 win.

The deciding game saw a more confident Prannoy, who surged to a 6-4 lead. Despite a brief tie at 7-7, Prannoy's aggressive play helped him regain control, leading 11-8 at the break. He continued to dominate, eventually closing the match 21-12 as Le struggled to counter his attacks.

Prannoy's journey in the group stage also included a victory over Germany's Fabian Roth. Now, his focus shifts to the all-Indian clash against Lakshya Sen, where a spot in the quarterfinals will be at stake.