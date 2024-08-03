Olympics 2024: Head-to-head record of Lakshya Sen and Victor Axelsen

The young Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen, became the first Indian male player to reach the semis of the Olympics after beating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

He showed excellent defensive and retrieving skills in the quarterfinals to create this history. However, the work is not done yet as he still has two more matches at the Olympics.

The first and most difficult of those is the semifinal against the reigning champion and favourite Viktor Axelson of Denmark on Sunday.

Viktor has been the most dominating shuttler on the circuit in the last few years, winning six titles each in the years 2022 and 2023 respectively.

However, he is not at his best this year and has won only one title. This also led to a fall in his rankings as he lost his world no.1 position to China's Shi Yu Qi after three years of dominance.

Head to Head of Lakshya v Viktor

Lakshya has always finds it tough against the Danish legend and has only one victory against him across all tournaments. Viktor is heavily dominating this head to head record between them by 7-1.

Lakshya's only victory against him was back in 2022 German open semifinal. That was a very tense battle as the match decided on the third game deuce points.

After that, these two players met thrice and on each occasion, the Danish took the match in his favor.

Last time, they met was at the Singapore Open earlier this year where Lakshya pushed the match into the decider but could not convert it into a win.

However, given the momentum and form of both the players, Lakshya Sen has a chance of beating the Danish shuttler at the biggest stage possible.