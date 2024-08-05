Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia - Blog, Updates, Scores

Badminton Live: When Lakshya Sen failed to dislodge the World No. 2 Victor Axelsen in the quarter-final, all appeared lost for a fleeting moment. But shortly thereafter, the reminder arrived, the bronze medal match.

And so, on Monday, Lakshya Sen will take on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles bronze medal match.

This all or nothing match is bound to throw plenty of thrills and live action begins at 6pm IST.

Catch all the Live Updates here: