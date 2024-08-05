Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia - Blog, Updates, Scores

Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia for a historic bronze.

Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia - Blog, Updates, Scores
X
The Indian will look to come out firing on all cylinders to bag a historic bronze medal. (File photo)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Aug 2024 1:10 PM GMT

Badminton Live: When Lakshya Sen failed to dislodge the World No. 2 Victor Axelsen in the quarter-final, all appeared lost for a fleeting moment. But shortly thereafter, the reminder arrived, the bronze medal match.

And so, on Monday, Lakshya Sen will take on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles bronze medal match.

This all or nothing match is bound to throw plenty of thrills and live action begins at 6pm IST.

Catch all the Live Updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-05 10:55:13
>Load More
BadmintonLakshya Sen
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X