Badminton
Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia - Blog, Updates, Scores
Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia for a historic bronze.
Badminton Live: When Lakshya Sen failed to dislodge the World No. 2 Victor Axelsen in the quarter-final, all appeared lost for a fleeting moment. But shortly thereafter, the reminder arrived, the bronze medal match.
And so, on Monday, Lakshya Sen will take on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles bronze medal match.
This all or nothing match is bound to throw plenty of thrills and live action begins at 6pm IST.
Catch all the Live Updates here:
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2024 1:10 PM GMT
Game 2: Sen trails 14-16
A service error from Sen now hands Jia a two-point lead.
- 5 Aug 2024 1:09 PM GMT
Game 2: Sen trails 14-15
Great net play from Sen.
Multiple drop shots and a final smash to reduce the gap to one point.
- 5 Aug 2024 1:08 PM GMT
Game 2: Sen trails 13-14
Sen on the offensive now.
He's pulling out his jump-smashes to finish the points.
- 5 Aug 2024 1:08 PM GMT
Game 2: Sen trails 12-14
A cross court smash from Jia opens the court for an easy put away for the Malaysian.
- 5 Aug 2024 1:07 PM GMT
Game 2: 12-12
Sen is back.
A booming down the line smash and we're all square at 12-all.
- 5 Aug 2024 1:06 PM GMT
Game 2: Sen trails 11-12
Finally, Sen wins a point.
He'll now look to claw his way back into this game again.
- 5 Aug 2024 1:03 PM GMT
Game 2: Sen trails 8-11
Jia has found his game and out of the blue, he leads and the errors are now coming from Sen.
Jia has just won 8 points in a row.