'Work is still remaining, two more matches to go': Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen created history at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena last night when he became the first ever man from India to make semi-finals in the badminton event at the Olympics, defeating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen in an intense three-game quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics.

The Indian shuttler came out on top after a grueling 75-minute contest, winning 2-1 (19-21, 21-15, 21-12) and booked his place in the last four, in a match that had everything.

Remarkable court coverage was shown from both shuttlers and intense rallies were played out with several moments of brilliance.

They played multiple 25-plus stroke rallies through the match with the intensity never really dropping from both of them, despite the match going the distance.

'Work remains'

Speaking to JioCinema after the game, Lakshya said, "It was a really tough match today. The work is still remaining. Two more matches to go, so really focused on the next match."



Sen showed remarkable grit and mental fortitude to come back after losing the first game.

Although Sen played well in the first game, such were the fine margins in this match that Tien-Chen capitalized.

"I knew I was playing the right game, it was only a matter of two or three points here and there. In the second and third games, I knew I had to keep the shuttle in play," Sen recalled.



The shuttler from Chinese Taipei was at his athletic best in the opening game displaying outstanding court coverage and tempo control throughout the game.

But as the match extended, the 34 year old Chou Tien-Chen had an uphill task against the 22-year-old Indian.

"I was aware that he (Chou Tien-Chen) would at any time push the pace of the game and I was ready for it. To counter him, I had to sometime vary the pace of the game myself. Overall, in the second and third game, I think I was in control of the game," he said.

Lakshya Sen will now play world no.2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

He is the only Indian left in the badminton contingent and carries the nation's hope for a badminton medal.

"As of now I am just focused on the next match and I want to do my best in it," he concluded.



The semi-final clash is scheduled to be played out Sunday, the 4th of August.