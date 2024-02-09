'Need to be smarter for Paris Olympics'- Star Shuttler PV Sindhu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is set to return after an injury break and belives that the pathway for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will be be challenging where she needs to be smarter.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has won bronze and silver medal at the Olympics and will be eyeing the elusive gold medal at Paris.

Sindhu has been on a lean patch for the last 18 months with injury setbacks and dip in the form.

She suffered stress fracture on her left ankle during the successful 2022 CWG campaign and later sustained another injury on left knee during the French Open in October last year, forcing her out for three months.

"I would say, this Olympics is going to be a different experience because the 2016 and 2020 Olympics were very different. Paris will be more challenging but at the same time, I have much more experience and I will have to be much smarter this time," Sindhu told PTI in an interaction.

"In women's circuit, players in the top 10-15 are tough. It is important to be focused and have a strategy so that you can switch to plan B if plan A doesn't work. It is important to stay calm as sometimes you can go blank. It is important to have a strong mindset," she added further.

After parting her ways with former coach Park Tae-sang, Sindhu shifted her base to Bengaluru to train with Indian legend Prakash Padukone at his academy. She is currently training under Indonesia's Agus Santoso at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), which operates out of the Padukone–Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

Currently ranked 12th in the race to 2024 Paris Olympics, PV Sindhu will have to win few tournaments or have a consistent run to enter the top eight and ensure her Paris Olympics qualification.