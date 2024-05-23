MOC greenlights abroad training for Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

The Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) has approved the requests of badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen to train abroad. Sindhu will be heading to Germany, while Sen will undergo his training in France. This is to provide athletes with top-tier international exposure and training opportunities.

Additionally, the MOC has inducted table tennis player Harmeet Desai and the Women's 4x400 Relay Team into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core group. Wrestlers Nisha (68kg) and Reetika (76kg) have also been promoted to the Core group, reflecting their promising performances and potential.

It wasn't a saunter in the Axiata Arena for PV Sindhu. The Indian defeated 🇰🇷's Sim Yu Jin 21-13,12-21,21-14 in R16 of #MalaysiaMasters2024. She had to weave a web to stage a comeback at every turn. And comeback she did! 💥💥🏸#Badminton pic.twitter.com/6qSKlbSgtm — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 23, 2024

In a further boost to India's sporting prospects, the MOC has approved the inclusion of paddler Harmeet Desai and wrestlers Nisha and Reetika into the TOPS Core group.



Looking towards the future, the MOC has inducted upcoming golfer Kartik Singh into the TOPS Development group, with a focus on preparing for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. This strategic move aims to cultivate young talent and ensure sustained success for India on the global stage.