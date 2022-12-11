Badminton: Mithun, Aakarshi win Bangladesh International Challenge

India's Mithun Manjunath and Aakarshi Kashyap, on Sunday, were crowned the men's and women's singles champions respectively at the 2022 Bangladesh International Challenge.

Both Mithun and Aakarshi came out on top in what was an all-India final in both men's singles and women's singles.

While Aakarshi trumped the young Ashmita Chaliha in straight games in the final, Mithun was made to work hard by Priyanshu Rajawat.

The sixth-seeded Chaliha was of no match to the higher ranked Kashyap as she went down 15-21, 13-21. With this win Aakarshi equalised her head to head count against Chaliha at 1-1.

In the men's singles final, Mithun Manjunath started off strongly by winning the first game 21-16. Rajawat however hit back in the next game to win it 16-21, before surrendering tamely with a score of 9-21 in the third game to hand the title to Manjunath.