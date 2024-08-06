Mathias Boe: Olympic dreams unfulfilled but legacy intact

It took just a day for Mathias Boe to make up his mind.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had exited from the men's doubles tournament at the Paris Olympics and Mathias Boe was convinced that it was time for him to pull the plug.

"It's not the first time, sadly, either in my career as either coach or player that I've lost an important match," Boe said, in a conversation with The Bridge, after announcing his decision to hang up his coaching boots.

Clearly, the air is thick with the residue of unfulfilled dreams and what might have been. And the Paris Olympics quarterfinals, where his star pupils faltered, seem to linger heavily in Boe's thoughts.

"We came there with the ambition of playing up to our level, but we didn't succeed fully. These matches are the ones you'll remember for many years, both as a coach and as a player," he said.

Amidst the emotional weight, Boe remains pragmatic. His diary, a cherished repository of tactical notes, holds the essence of his coaching philosophy.

"I write down something tactical that I wanted them to do. When you’re a coach, you have a lot of ideas, but you must simplify them for your players to remember under pressure," he revealed.

Boe's anticipation before the quarterfinals was a mix of hope and apprehension. Despite Satwik-Chirag's impressive form, the reality of high-stakes competition proved harsh.

"It's the Olympics. Mental strength and the ability to cope with pressure play a huge role. The Malaysians had the confidence of past successes, which made them dangerous opponents," Boe noted.

The decision to quit coaching



According to Boe, the decision to resign from coaching was not made in haste but was a result of careful consideration.

"It was a decision made long back." he explained.

"I don't have to coach for financial reasons, but I wanted to be fully invested. With 20 years on tour and personal life, it was clear that I couldn’t maintain the passion and commitment needed."

Reflecting on his journey with Rankireddy and Shetty, Boe acknowledged the growth of Indian badminton, particularly in doubles.

"When I started, I missed being on tour and traveling, so coaching was a good fit. I knew the potential in Satwik and Chirag and saw an opportunity to make a significant impact," he said.

His approach combined tactical acumen with a deep understanding of the sport’s nuances, helping elevate the pair to global prominence.

An illustrious playing career

Boe's career as a player remains illustrious, with memorable victories like the 2012 Olympic semi-final and the 2011 All-England title.

"The most memorable match would probably be the semi-final at the 2012 Olympics. But winning the All England in 2011, after coming so close the previous year, was also very special," he recalled.

As he looked back on his career, Boe acknowledged that badminton's evolution has seen both progress and challenges.

"The sport has grown, but not as quickly as it could. It remains an amateur sport compared to others. The structure of the sport’s governance slows down progress."

According to Boe, such questions of progress are still prevalent talking points in the Indian badminton fraternity.

India's performance at the Olympics



"Yeah, that is something," Boe began, when addressing the recurring discussions about India's Olympic performance.

"Honestly, this is a conversation we have after every Olympics, and it's something that India as a nation has been having for the past 10 years. After every Olympics, we revisit the same questions—what are we doing with Olympic sports, where is the money, where are the sponsors, etc? But by the next Olympics, we're often back to square on," he said.

He acknowledged that the situation was somewhat different this time.

"From Tokyo to Paris, especially with Satwik and Chirag, how people view Men's Doubles has changed. There was anticipation to witness Men's Doubles at the Olympics, and that shift in mindset is one of the biggest contributions I feel I've made—changing India's perception of badminton."

When asked if he would choose to relive the Olympics as a coach or as a player, Boe candidly admits a sense of Olympic-fatigue.

"I think I'm done with the Olympics. My first Olympics in 2012 was a great experience, where we won a medal. But since then, the Olympics haven't brought out the best memories for me. This was my fourth Olympics, and three times it ended in disappointment or didn't go as hoped," he said with a shrug.

Adding to his woes were an average experiences at the Games Village at Paris.

Olympic village experience



Boe describes the Olympic Village experience with a touch of realism.

"You're not treated like a king in the Olympic Village. The food is mediocre, if not bad. It was 35 degrees and no AC, and the conditions weren't ideal."

"You have the most exclusive invite in the world, probably more exclusive than an invite to Ambani's wedding, but the conditions aren't as luxurious. The food and accommodations at Ambani's wedding are better than in the Olympic Village."

Despite the challenges, Boe recognized the significance of the Olympics.

"Don't get me wrong, it's the greatest event on this planet. It's a gathering of nations and makes people proud of their home country. Athletes are out there doing their best, and it's an incredible event. But the reality of participating in it is not as glamorous as it might seem," he said.

Boe was alluding to the fact that hundreds of athletes were crammed into apartment spaces which weren't necessarily spacious.

"How would we host 15,000 people if everyone needed their own apartment? There’s a very limited amount of space. It's not glamorous, but it's part of the experience."

Despite leaving the coaching role, Boe's influence on Indian badminton is undeniable.

It's a poignant end to his coaching chapter in India, one that brought discipline in badminton's doubles to the spotlight while altering perceptions and raising expectations at the same time.

As he transitions away from the coaching scene, the legacy of his passion and expertise will continue to resonate within the Indian badminton community.