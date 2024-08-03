Mathias Boe, coach of Indian badminton duo Satwik-Chirag, announces retirement

Mathias Boe, coach of the decorated Indian badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, announced his retirement from coaching, via a post on Instagram on Saturday.

The announcement has come in the aftermath of the quarter-final defeat of India's Satwik-Chirag to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the Paris Olympics.

Boe has been instrumental in guiding the India duo to international success, most notably winning the Thomas Cup in 2022 and the duo also became the world's no.1 ranked pairing during his tenure.

"For me, my coaching days are over, I am not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least," said Boe, who has been crucial in the success of the doubles pairing over the last 3-4 years.

﻿﻿During his playing days, the Dane formed a formidable doubles partnership with Carsten Mogensen and the two won the 2006 European Championships, the Denmark Open, and the French Open in 2010.

They also won the silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Boe retired from international badminton in 2020 and has since been the Indian national team coach for men's doubles.

The Dane had nothing but kind words for his proteges, Satwik and Chirag.

"You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future," he said via his Instagram post.

The world no.5 pair entered the Olympics as the third seed and were one of India's biggest medal hopefuls in badminton.

"I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be. But you have everything to be proud of," Boe said.

He also thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Badminton Association of India for their continued support over the years.