Para-shuttlers Manasi Joshi-Ruthick Raghupathi become World No.1

Ace Indian para-shuttler Manasi Joshi has earned the top berth in not just the Mixed Doubles along with Ruthick Raghupathi but she continues to hold the World No. 1 rank in the Women's Singles as well.

X

Manasi Joshi and Ruthick Raghupathi (Source: Twitter/Manasi Joshi)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 7 July 2022 7:46 AM GMT

In a joyful tiding, popular Indian para-shuttler Manasi Joshi shared the news of reaching the World No. 1 rank along with fellow para-badminton player Ruthick Raghupathi in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SL4 category as per the latest BWF rankings.

Moreover, the 33-year-old Joshi also celebrated her retaining of the World No.1 spot in the Women's Singles SL3 category in para-badminton.

At the Spanish Para-Badminton International competition, recently held in March, Manasi Joshi and Ruthick clinched a silver in the Mixed Doubles event. Additionally, Manasi won the gold in singles and a sliver in the Women's Doubles with partner Santhiya.

Back in June, Joshi's unblemished record continued as she won the gold in the singles event at the Canada Para-Badminton International.

The duo of Joshi-Raghupathi also ensured a podium finish as they won the bronze in the Mixed Doubles event.

Joshi's golden streak and her consistent performances with Mixed Doubles partner Ruthick have surely contributed a great deal to earning them the well-deserved World No.1 rank.

