Para-shuttlers Manasi Joshi-Ruthick Raghupathi become World No.1

In a joyful tiding, popular Indian para-shuttler Manasi Joshi shared the news of reaching the World No. 1 rank along with fellow para-badminton player Ruthick Raghupathi in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SL4 category as per the latest BWF rankings.

Moreover, the 33-year-old Joshi also celebrated her retaining of the World No.1 spot in the Women's Singles SL3 category in para-badminton.

Sharing this great news with all of you that @RUTHICK_INDIA and I have become world no 1 in Mixed Doubles as per the latest BWF rankings along with retaining my world no 1 spot in Singles. pic.twitter.com/1YXXZ8Azf7 — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) July 6, 2022

At the Spanish Para-Badminton International competition, recently held in March, Manasi Joshi and Ruthick clinched a silver in the Mixed Doubles event. Additionally, Manasi won the gold in singles and a sliver in the Women's Doubles with partner Santhiya.

