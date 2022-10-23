Malvika, Kaushal emerge champions at All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament

Top-seeded Malvika Bansod clinched the women's singles title while unseeded Kaushal Dharmamer secured the men's crown at the VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Bansod clinched a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-17, 22-20 win over Adita Rao in a thrilling final which lasted an hour and three minutes.

Kaushal, on the other hand, beat Rohan Gurbani 21-10, 21-16 in the men singles summit clash.

Meanwhile, Khushi Gupta secured two titles -- women's doubles and mixed doubles. Khushi and Siddharth Elango beat the pair of Aravind Suresh and Pavithra Navin 21-19, 21-15 to lift the mixed doubles title.

Khushi then joined Priya Devi Konjengbam to defeat Shikha Gautam and Poorvisha Ram 21-16, 17-21, 21-12 in a nail-biting women's doubles final.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar, who represented India at the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year, claimed the title by getting the better of Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale 21-18, 21-16.