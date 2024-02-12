Malvika Bansod, Isharani Baruah emerge champions in Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka

Indian shuttlers dominated Azerbaijan International and Sri Lanka International Challenge tournaments, the Grade 3 category events of the Badminton World Federation, on Sunday.

Malvika Bansod clinched the Azerbaijan International women's singles title in Azerbaijan as Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath won the mixed doubles title in the event.

In a field where all four semifinalists were Indians, Malvika beat Tanya Hemanth in straight games (21-15, 22-20) in the final to bag the women's singles crown.

In the mixed doubles final, youngsters Satish and Aadya prevailed over experienced B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy in a hard-fought three-gamer. After going down in the opening game, Satish and Aadya fought back to win the match 13-21, 22-20, 21-10.

In the men's singles final, Sameer Verma, however, had to settle for a runner-up finish as he decided to pull out of the match in the second game due to discomfort. Sameer made a solid start to the match by winning the opening game 21-13 against South Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin, but in the second game, he withdrew while trailing 3-6.

In the men's doubles final, PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar also made a runner-up finish, losing their match to Ondrej Kral and Adam Mendrek in straight games.

Kartikey, Isharani win at Sri Lanka International Challenge

In the Sri Lanka International Challenge, meanwhile, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar thumped his compatriot Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar 21-18, 21-17 to emerge champion.

Isharani Baruah, on the other hand, clinched the women's singles title by beating fellow Indian shuttler Rakshitha Sree 22-20, 21-14.

Isharani Baruah of Dibrugarh starts her campaign with a Gold in the Li Ning Sri Lanka International Challenge 2024 which was held at Galle from 5th February to 11th February 2024. She defeated Rakshitha Sree SANTHOSH RAMRAJ of India in straight sets 22-20, 21-14.@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/wPmDEYlIYw — BHASKAR GOGOI (@BhaskarGogoi) February 11, 2024

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, meanwhile, defeated Thailand's Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Chasinee Korepap 21-15, 21-13 to be crowned the mixed doubles champions



In the women's doubles final, however, Padna sisters - Rutaparna and Swetaparna - were no match for the Thai pair of Pichmon Phatcharaphistsin and Nannapas Sukklad. The Indian pair lost the match 12-21, 14-21.