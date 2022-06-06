Malvika Bansod finishes runner up at Italian International 2022

The young Indian shuttler, Malvika Bansod, finished as the runner up in women's singles at the Italian International Badminton 2022 on Sunday. The 20-year-old fell to a 9-21, 11-21 straight-game loss to Chinese Taipei's Wen Chi Hsu in the final.

The top seed Bansod seemed to be of no match to a lower ranked Wen Chi Hsu, who had entered the final after her opponent retired midway in their semifinal contest. The Chinese Taipei star never allowed the Indian any breathing pace as she clinched the title in a mere 27 minutes.





Malvika Bansod had reached the final after three consecutive three-game encounters. She defeated Talia NG of Canada in the first round in straight games, but was forced into three setters by Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh, country mate Tanya Hemanth and Singapore's Insyirah Khan in the next three rounds.

Malvika's results in Italian International 2022

Beats Talia NG 21-12, 21-15

Beats Pitchamon Opatniputh 21-10, 10-21, 21-16

Beats Tanya Hemanth 12-21, 21-16, 21-15

Beats Insyirah Khan 11-21, 25-23, 21-13

Losses to Wen Chi Hsu 9-21, 11-21