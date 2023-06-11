Maldives International: Ravi and Ashmita wins title in singles

Indian shuttlers put up a good show with Ravi winning the men's singles and Ashmita Chaliha winning the women's singles title here at Maldives International on Saturday.

As many as four Indians featured across categories with Ravi and Ashmita winning the title and Tasnim Mir and Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam finishing as runner-ups.

In the men's singles, Ravi was up against seventh-seeded Soong Jo Ven of Malaysia. Coming against a much higher-ranked opponent, Ravi didn't flinch once to win the title in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

On his way to the finals, Ravi defeated sixth-seeded Kai Schaefer of Germany in the semi-finals and much higher-ranked Indian compatriot Mithun Manjunath in the quarter-finals.



This is the first international title of 2023 for Ravi who is ranked 240 in the world.

In the women's singles, it was an all-Indian affair with third-seeded Ashmita Chaliha edging out fifth-seeded Tasnim Mir to win the title. The final match went to an end with Ashmita making a comeback after losing the first game.

Ashmita won the final 19-21, 21-17 and 21-11. This first international title of 2023 for the Indian shuttler who is ranked 46 in the world.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were defeated by Laksika Kanhala and Phataimas Muenwong of Thailand. The favourites to win the title, Ashwini/Shika lost in straight games 22-24, 15-21 against the Thai pair.