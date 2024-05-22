Malaysia Masters: Sindhu cruises to pre-quarters with straight-game win over Gilmour

Star Indian shuttler Sindhu is back in action after giving the Uber Cup a miss earlier this month. Sindhu kicked off her Malaysia Masters campaign with a convincing victory over her Scottish opponent Kirsty Gilmour and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

As Sindhu chooses her tournaments wisely in the run-up to the Paris Olympics, she began her Malaysia Masters campaign with a comfortable straight-game (21-17, 21-16) win over Gilmour.

Sindhu will play Japanese shuttler Sim Yu-jin in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Sindhu is looking for her first World Tour since winning the Singapore Open Super 500 in July 2022. This year, her best performance was quarterfinal finishes at the French Open and Madrid Spain Masters.

PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2024

WS - R32

21 21 🇮🇳PUSARLA V. Sindhu🏅

17 16 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Kirsty GILMOUR



🕚 in 46 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy overcame a tough fight from Hong Kong's Lui Chun Wai and Chi Yan Fu, as they won their first-round clash 21-15, 12-21, 21-17.

Sumeeth and Sikki will face the Malaysian duo Toh Ee Wei and Chen Tang Jie on Thursday in the Round of 16.