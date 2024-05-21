Malaysian Masters 2024: Treesa-Gayatri shine on day-1

Day-1 of the Malaysian Masters 2024 is underway and the Indians across categories have fared well.

The duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made light work of their round of 32 tie against Chinese Taipei pair Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu.

The game between Treesa-Gayatri and Yu-Hsun-Ting started off with both sides going hard at one another but the Taipei duo could not handle the heat brought by the Indians and succumbed to a straight set defeat losing 21-14, 21-10.

Elsewhere, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker also advanced to the round of 16 winning their Thailand counterparts Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Napapakorn Tungkasatan 21-14, 21-13.

The shock of the day was the exit of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda over Chinese Taipei duo C.Yu and S.Y.Sung 21-10, 21-7.

﻿Day 1 results

﻿Ayush Shetty bt Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (21-7, 21-14)

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran bt Cheam June Wei (21-15, 21-19)

Sankar Subramanian lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (12-21, 17-21)

Tanya Hemanth lost to Lin Sih Yun (21-23, 8-21)

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bt Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu (21-14, 21-10)

Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui (10-21, 7-21)

Unnati Hooda and Palak Arora lost to Hsu Yin Hui and Lin Sih Yun (10-21, 5-21)

Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker bt Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Napapakorn Tungkasatan (21-14, 21-13)

﻿What next

﻿Day 2 of the Malaysian Masters offers up much more exciting matchups with P.V Sindhu, Kiran George, Aakarshi Kashyap and many others set to take the court.