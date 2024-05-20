Malaysian Masters 2024: Preview, Indian fixtures, Where to watch

The third Super 500 BWF tournament of the year, the Malaysian Masters 2024, is all set to begin and is scheduled to be played out between May 21 and 26.

The top shuttlers of the world are now congregated at Kuala Lumpur and will fight it out for the title.

The Malaysia Masters badminton tournament was inaugurated back in 2009 as one of the Grand Prix Gold events. However, in 2018 BWF categorized it as one of seven World Tour Super 500 events.

It has served as a stepping stone event for many of the current star shuttlers from India, most notably that of P.V Sindhu and H.S Prannoy.



The latter became the first Indian male to win the Malaysian Masters last year when he clinched the title.

﻿Notable absentees in the Indian contingent

﻿Quite a few Indian shuttlers have opted out of the Malaysian Masters this year.

Lakshya Sen has opted out along with Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat.

Also not participating are Sameer Verma and the doubles duo of M.R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

﻿﻿List of Indians at the Malaysian Masters 2024

﻿﻿Men's singles qualifiers: Ayush Shetty, Karthikey Gulshan Kumar, S. Shankar Muthuswamy Subramanian and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran.

Men's singles main draw: Kiran George.

Women's singles qualifiers: Tanya Hemanth.

Women's singles main draw: P.V Sindhu, Ashmita Chahila, Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap.

Women's doubles main draw: Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda, Treesa Jolly and Gopichand Pullela, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker.

Men's doubles main draw: Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K.

Mixed doubles main draw: Reddy B Surneet and Reddy Sikki, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath.

﻿Indian fixtures

﻿Men's singles qualifiers:

Ayush Shetty vs Karthikey Kumar

S.Shankar Muthuswamy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (Indonesia)

Cheam June Wei (Malaysia) vs Sathish Kumar

Men's singles main draw:

Takuma Obayashi (Japan) vs Kiran George

Women's singles qualifiers:

Lin Sih Yun (Chinese Taipei) vs Tanya Hemant

Women's singles main draw:

P.V Sindhu vs Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland)

Ashmita Chahila vs Q1 qualification

Unnati Hooda vs Gao Fang Jie (China)

Men's doubles main draw:

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K vs Q4 qualification

Women's doubles main draw:

Hsu Yin Hui and Lin Jhin Yun (Chinese Taipei) vs Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda

Treesa Jolly and Gopichand Pullela vs Huang Yu-Hsun and Liang Ting Yu (Chinese Taipei)

Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui (Chinese Taipei) vs Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda

Phattharin and Napapakorn (Thailand) vs Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker

Mixed doubles main draw:

Reddy B Surneet and Reddy Sikki vs Q2 qualification

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath vs Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emmanuel (Indonesia)

﻿Where to watch

﻿Live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2024 will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.