Malaysian Masters: Sindhu, Ashmita into quarters; Treesa-Gayatri, Kiran lose

P.V. Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha advanced to the round of 16 in the 2024 BWF Super 500 Malaysian Masters with victories in their respective matches, on Thursday. All other Indian competitors were defeated and exited the tournament.

Ashmita Chaliha faced 10th-seeded American Beiwen Zhang and achieved a significant milestone by securing her first win against a top 10 ranked player. She triumphed over Zhang with scores of 21-19, 16-21, 21-12.

The match was tightly contested from the start, with both players exchanging points in the first two games. In the deciding game, Ashmita dominated, leaving Zhang without answers.

Ashmita will now face 15th-ranked Y.M. Zhang of China tomorrow (May 24).

P.V. Sindhu also advanced past the round of 16 after a challenging match against Korean Sim Yu Jin. Despite losing the first game, Sim fought hard, but Sindhu's experience helped her secure a 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 victory. Sindhu will face Han Yue tomorrow (May 24).

Apart from Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha, the rest of the Indian contingent faced defeats. Notably, the doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Chinese Taipei's S.Y. Sung and C. Yu, 18-21, 22-20, 14-21. Kiran George also exited the tournament after losing to Malaysia's Z.J. Lee, 13-21, 18-21.

The results for day 3 of the tournament

﻿Sumeet and Sikki lost to Chen and Toh 9-21, 16-21 (Mixed doubles round of 16).

Simran and Ritika lost to Tan and Tinnah 17-21,11-21 (Women's doubles round of 16).

Ashmita Chaliha beat Beiwen Zhang 21-19, 16-21, 21-12 (Women's singles round of 16).

P.V Sindhu beat Sim Yu Jin 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 (Women's singles round of 16).

Treesa and Gayatri lost to Sung and C.H Yu 18-21, 22-20, 14-21 (Women's doubles round of 16).

Kiran George lost to Z.J Lee 13-21, 18-21 (Men's singles round of 16).

Krishna and Pratheek lost to J.T He and X.Y Ren 11-21, 9-21 (Men's doubles round of 16).