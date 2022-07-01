CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Malaysia Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying — Scores, Results, Blog

PV Sindhu lost to Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying at the Malaysia Open 2022. HS Prannoy will have to overcome the challenge of Jonatan Christie for a place in semis. Follow LIVE.

PV Sindhu will take on Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2022
X

PV Sindhu will take on Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2022

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-01T13:36:28+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2022!

In the women's singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu took on Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying for a place in the semi-finals and lost 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 against the defending champion from Chinese Taipei.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will take on Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai PV Sindhu HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X