Badminton
Malaysia Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying — Scores, Results, Blog
PV Sindhu lost to Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying at the Malaysia Open 2022. HS Prannoy will have to overcome the challenge of Jonatan Christie for a place in semis. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2022!
In the women's singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu took on Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying for a place in the semi-finals and lost 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 against the defending champion from Chinese Taipei.
Later in the day, HS Prannoy will take on Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 1 July 2022 8:04 AM GMT
Ah, very very narrow miss but it Tai Tzu-ying who wins! PV Sindhu loses!
PV Sindhu put up an amazing fight and was always dangerously close to upsetting the defending champion. But overall, it was TTY who displayed her dominance and skill with the racquet to win, 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 in an absolute thriller!
Well played, Sindhu! Come back stronger!
- 1 July 2022 8:00 AM GMT
TTY wins a precious challenge, Sindhu is off serve again
TTY wins a crucial challenge and leads 18-13 now
- 1 July 2022 7:55 AM GMT
TTY leads in the mid-game interval of the decider
Axiata Arena is erupting as TTY takes a 11-9 lead! Sindhu has to keep her nerves about her!
- 1 July 2022 7:52 AM GMT
PV SINDHU LEVELS AT 8 ALL!
Hold on to your seats, folks! PV Sindhu is back here and how, she levels at 8 ALL!
- 1 July 2022 7:48 AM GMT
Sindhu trails 6-4!
The fight is much narrower now with both TTY and Sindhu being innovative with their shots!
- 1 July 2022 7:42 AM GMT
TTY wins Game 2, although Sindhu gave a close fight!
We are into a decider as TTY wins Game 2 in 21-15 to take this thriller into a decider! Get ready for some more nail-biting action!