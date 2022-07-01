Malaysia Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu Ying — Scores, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2022!

In the women's singles, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu took on Tokyo silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying for a place in the semi-finals and lost 21-13, 15-21, 13-21 against the defending champion from Chinese Taipei.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will take on Indonesia's Jonatan Christie.

Follow all badminton updates live: