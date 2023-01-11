Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy defeats Lakshya Sen, Sindhu loses on return

In-form HS Prannoy continued his sensational run as he outwitted compatriot Lakshya Sen in a pulsating three-game thriller in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

After zooming all the way to world number 8 in 2022, Prannoy lived up to his new status of being India's best-ranked men's singles player with a come-from-behind 22-24 21-12 21-18 victory over Sen.

The match lived up to its top billing with the duo fighting tooth and nail right from the start. The two played at a high pace and it was Prannoy, who managed to grab a two-point lead at the break but Sen soon drew parity at 13-13.

Following a few disputable line calls, the duo were locked at 19-19 at one stage. Sen then earned a game point but squandered it. Soon Prannoy grabbed two game points at 21-20 and 22-21 but he too missed it as Sen eventually managed to nose ahead after grabbing another game point.

In the second game, Prannoy won 21-12 up with Sen committing a series of unforced errors. The Almora shuttler tried to play an aggressive game, creating acute angles but his senior colleague was always a step ahead.

In the decider, Sen moved into an 8-4 advantage but Prannoy erased the deficit and clawed back at 9-9 and after the changes of end Prannoy used his sharp placements to win the game and match.

HS Prannoy will face Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the next round.



Returning from an injury, World Number 5 PV Sindhu lost to old rival Carolina Marin by 12-21, 21-10, 15-21. The Spaniard started the game with a lead of 5-1 as PV Sindhu completely look out of rhythm.

After losing the first game, the change of sides worked in Sindhu's favour and she was rampant in the second game defeating Marin 21-10.

Although Marin returned to win the match in the decider with the help few unforced errors from Sindhu by 21-15.

In other results, the pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered an easy win against Choi SG and Kim Won Ho of Korea by 21-16, 21-13 and will face Fikri MS and Maulana B of Indonesia in the next round.



Malvika Bansod lost to An Sue Young by 9-21, 13-21 ending her campaign in the first round.

