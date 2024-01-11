Badminton
Malaysia Open LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth knocked out, Ashwini/Tanisha move to quarters- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE action from round of 16 of the Malaysia Open 2024.
Malaysia Open 2024 LIVE: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto registered a brilliant win against the world number nine pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.
The Indian pair won a three-game thriller 21-19, 13-21, 21-15.
Kidambi Srikanth will take on Ng Ka Long Angus while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be against Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 11 Jan 2024 8:02 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag move to the quarter-finals.
Little scare in the second game for the Indian pair but they powered through to win the second game 21-18 and book their berth in the quarter-final of the Malaysia Open 2024.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:58 AM GMT
Indian pair back in the lead.
Some serious hitting from Satwik and Chirag as they cover the deficit first and take the lead of 18-16.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:49 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag trail 4-11 at mid-game break.
The French pair has been good with their smashes in the second game while the Indian pair has been poor on the net. The Indian pair needs to step up their game.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:40 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag win the first game 21-11.
No half-measures from the Indian pair as they race to win the first game. They will look to close the match with a straight-forward win in the second game.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:34 AM GMT
The French pair is making a comeback.
Satwik and Chirag have made multiple errors with two-three shots on the net and two-three shots wide. The Indian pair lead 14-11.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:28 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag lead 11-2 at the mid-game.
The French pair is yet to settle down in the game and the Indian pair is racing away with a big lead of 11-2. Positive play from Satwik and Chirag as they are constantly confusing the French pair with their movements.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:25 AM GMT
A solid start for the Indian pair.
Satwik/Chirag have raced to a lead of 5-1 as the French pair is making mistakes and struggling to keep up with the intensity of the game.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:14 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth knocked out of Malaysia Open 2024.
A poor show from the former world number one as he made too many judgment errors to gift the game to Ng Ka Long Angus. Indian men's singles end here at the Malaysia Open.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:07 AM GMT
Another poor judgement and Srikanth is struggling.
Angus leads 15-12 in the second game and is just six points away from winning the match.