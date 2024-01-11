Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Malaysia Open LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth knocked out, Ashwini/Tanisha move to quarters- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for all the LIVE action from round of 16 of the Malaysia Open 2024.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto Badminton
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto recently won the Guwahati Masters women's doubles title. (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 Jan 2024 8:02 AM GMT

Malaysia Open 2024 LIVE: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto registered a brilliant win against the world number nine pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

The Indian pair won a three-game thriller 21-19, 13-21, 21-15.

Kidambi Srikanth will take on Ng Ka Long Angus while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be against Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-01-11 06:05:35
BadmintonKidambi SrikanthSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty
