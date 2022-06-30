Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Malaysia Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Sindhu eyes quarters — Scores, Updates, Results
PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap and Satwik-Chirag will fight it out for the quarterfinal berth at the Malaysia Open 2022. Follow all badminton updates live.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Malaysia Open 2022!
It'll be an exciting day of badminton action ahead with Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap and doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eyeing a quarterfinal berth at the Super 750 tournament.
Follow for all live badminton updates:
Live Updates
- 30 Jun 2022 1:57 AM GMT
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog!
Up next:
PV Sindhu takes on Phittayaporn Chaiwan.
