Badminton
Malaysia Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: PV Sindhu, Kashyap win – Scores, Updates, Results
PV Sindhu will be the main attraction on Day 2 of the Malaysia Open 2022 as she begins her title bid against a Thai shuttler. Follow live.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the Malaysia Open.
All eyes will be on double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu as she will open her campaign against talented Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first round.
Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy lost their opening round matches.
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2022 10:39 AM GMT
- 29 Jun 2022 10:39 AM GMT
This brings us to end of Day 2!
Day 2 of badminton action from the Malaysia Open 2022 comes to an end with PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap registering some sweet victories!
Here's the recap of the day:
PV Sindhu def. Pornpawee Chochuwong: 21-13, 21-17
Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek def. Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeet Reddy: 21-15, 19-21, 21-17
Iris Wang def. Saina Nehwal: 21-11, 21-17
Parupalli Kashyap def. Heo Kwang Hee: 21-12, 21-17
Maya Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara def. Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam: 21-11, 21-14
- 29 Jun 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Brilliant stuff from Parupalli Kashyap as he wins!!
Parupalli Kashyap displays good form to win his opening round match at the Malaysia Open in straight games, 21-12, 21-17 in 39 mins!
- 29 Jun 2022 6:14 AM GMT
Kashyap leads 19-15
Kashyap reacts well and Heo is forced into errors as Kashyap leads 19-15!
- 29 Jun 2022 5:59 AM GMT
Kashyap leads 7-5!
Kashyap is leading 7-5 and makes smart shots!