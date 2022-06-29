Malaysia Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: PV Sindhu, Kashyap win – Scores, Updates, Results

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the Malaysia Open.

All eyes will be on double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu as she will open her campaign against talented Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first round.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy lost their opening round matches.

Follow for all live badminton updates: