Malaysia Open 2022, Day 1 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag, HS Prannoy win — Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 1 of the Malaysia Open 2022 Super 750 tournament being held in the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia!

It's a packed day of badminton action for Indians as notably, B. Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to start their Malaysia Open campaign on the right note.

Follow all badminton updates live: