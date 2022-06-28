Badminton
Malaysia Open 2022, Day 1 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag, HS Prannoy win — Scores, Updates, Blog
Badminton action gets underway at the Malaysia Open 2022 with Indian shuttlers looking to start off on the right note. Follow for all live updates!
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 1 of the Malaysia Open 2022 Super 750 tournament being held in the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia!
It's a packed day of badminton action for Indians as notably, B. Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to start their Malaysia Open campaign on the right note.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 28 Jun 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Thank you for joining us!
We'll be back with more exciting matches from the Malaysia Open 2022 tomorrow as well. Till then, stay tuned to The Bridge for all latest updates on Indian sports!
- 28 Jun 2022 12:22 PM GMT
This brings us to the end of Day 1 at the Malaysia Open 2022!
It has been a bittersweet day for Indian shuttlers with only HS Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag managing to win their matches.
Here are the results of the day (Indians in bold):
HS Prannoy def. Liew Daren: 21-14, 17-21, 21-18
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty def. Man Wei Chong/Kai Wun Tee: 21-18, 21-11
Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida def. Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy: 21-15, 21-11
Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun def. Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan: 21-15, 21-9
Jonatan Christie def. Sameer Verma: 21-14, 13-21, 21-7
Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong def. Haritha Harinarayanan/Ashna Roy: 21-7, 21-12
Anthony Ginting def. B. Sai Praneeth: 21-15, 19-21, 21-9
- 28 Jun 2022 12:15 PM GMT
And this is as straightforward as it could get - Satwik-Chirag win!!!
Satwik-Chirag displays class today and wins in straight games, rather effortlessly, 21-18,21-11 in just 32 minutes to move into the second round!
- 28 Jun 2022 12:13 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag are moving so well, they lead 19-10
Some solid badminton skills on display from Satwik-Chirag here as they are placing the returns well!
- 28 Jun 2022 12:11 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag keep a 4-point cushion lead at 14-10
The Malaysians try to attack but Satwik-Chirag are armed with returns too!
- 28 Jun 2022 12:04 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lead 7-4 in Game 2!
Chirag's tactic is quite nice here - he takes the shuttle fast right after the return comes and reduces the response time for the opponents!
- 28 Jun 2022 11:59 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag win Game 1!
Satwik-Chirag win the first game 21-18 in 15 mins as Satwik sends a body smash!
- 28 Jun 2022 11:56 AM GMT
Chirag with the quick smashes now, the Indians lead 19-15!
Satwik/Chirag are edging closer to finish this game now!