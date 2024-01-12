Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Malaysia Open LIVE: Satwik/Chirag, Ashwini/Tanisha in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the quarter finals of Malaysia Open 2024.
Malaysia Open 2024 LIVE: Two Indian pair will be in action as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu of China in the men's doubles quarter-finals.
In women's doubles quarters, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will take on the Japanese pair of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-01-12 08:57:05
- 12 Jan 2024 10:29 AM GMT
Tanisha/Ashwini will be in action.
The Indian women's doubles pair will be up against another Japanese pair of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.
Next Story